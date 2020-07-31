Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. 1,821,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,877. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.