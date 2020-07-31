Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd accounts for 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 10,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

