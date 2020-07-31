Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,201 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $423.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.19 and its 200-day moving average is $307.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

