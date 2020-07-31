Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,954 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after buying an additional 336,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after buying an additional 757,655 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.99. 1,872,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,953. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

