Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,807 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 92,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,315. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

