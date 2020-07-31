Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.28. 6,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.