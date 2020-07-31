Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Mastercard by 441.8% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 7,833.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,934 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 28.0% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.57.

NYSE MA traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $307.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.70. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

