Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.28. 9,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $311.47.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.18.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.