Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,322,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $151.16. 57,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $152.73. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

