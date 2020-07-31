Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 707,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 74.38%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

