Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,921 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,650,497. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $131.66 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

