Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.57. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 3,093,756 shares changing hands.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $634.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,009 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2,002.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,090,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,909 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

