Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,135. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,976,000 after buying an additional 349,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after buying an additional 1,642,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,953,000 after buying an additional 209,032 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,912,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.