Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $230.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of LH traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,622. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day moving average is $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

