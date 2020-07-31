Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after purchasing an additional 541,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after buying an additional 264,117 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $49,145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.35.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.89. The company had a trading volume of 88,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,102. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.93. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $381.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

