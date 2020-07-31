Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.75-5.55 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $4.75-5.55 EPS.

LRCX traded down $7.65 on Friday, hitting $370.89. 88,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,102. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $381.48. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.88 and its 200-day moving average is $288.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.35.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

