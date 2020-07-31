Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 444.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,854 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Landstar System worth $430,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 19.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $3.51 on Friday, reaching $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.13.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.08.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

