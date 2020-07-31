Leju Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,489 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,641% compared to the average daily volume of 143 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Leju by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leju by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Leju by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 135,181 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 176,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $543.04 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.45. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

