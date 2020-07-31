Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.24.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.69. The company had a trading volume of 101,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.73. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $248.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $240,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 24.2% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

