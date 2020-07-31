Lisk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.54 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00011298 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Binance and Gate.io. Lisk has a market cap of $158.98 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00021343 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,998,408 coins and its circulating supply is 124,966,352 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Upbit, Poloniex, Huobi, Binance, Coinroom, Gate.io, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coindeal, Bitbns, Bit-Z, Bittrex, COSS, Exrates, Cryptopia, Coinbe, YoBit, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

