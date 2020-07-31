Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.03. Livongo Health reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livongo Health.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of LVGO traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.51. The stock had a trading volume of 172,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,811. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $124.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion and a PE ratio of -109.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52.

In other news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $9,764,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,071,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,571,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,574 shares of company stock worth $34,400,243. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 328,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Livongo Health by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Livongo Health by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.