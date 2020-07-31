Loki 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,367.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00005642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last week, Loki has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $31.27 million and $57,367.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,260.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.03053830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.28 or 0.02666589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00514431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00739390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00065956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00651139 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 49,214,968 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.