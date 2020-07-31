Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,038. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,251.67.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.