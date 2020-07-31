Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.13. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 59,391 shares trading hands.

MNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $193.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

