Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $60.11 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

