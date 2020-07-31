Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of MFI stock traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$29.65. 161,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$17.04 and a one year high of C$35.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.56.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle purchased 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.28 per share, with a total value of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

