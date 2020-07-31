Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFI. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday.

MFI traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$29.65. 161,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,115. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$17.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 175.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.70.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle acquired 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, with a total value of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

