Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.71. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 41,976 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $202.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

