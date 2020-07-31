Martin Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 409,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,596 shares of company stock worth $8,939,917. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,476. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

