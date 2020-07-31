Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,462 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,670,000 after purchasing an additional 923,686 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $50,654,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,687,000 after buying an additional 815,944 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 308,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

