Martin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.57. 143,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,881. The company has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

