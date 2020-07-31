Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.4% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,079 shares of company stock worth $2,240,630 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 458,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,035. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

