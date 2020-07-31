Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE MLM traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
