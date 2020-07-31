Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MLM traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

