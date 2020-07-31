Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mastercard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.57.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

