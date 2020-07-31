Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.11 on Thursday, hitting $1,528.13. 855,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,649. The company has a market capitalization of $1,043.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,471.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,376.18. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,629.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

