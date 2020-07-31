Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total transaction of $2,896,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,963,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,110,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,196 shares of company stock valued at $125,266,398 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $191.32. The stock had a trading volume of 163,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,255. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23. The stock has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

