Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 102,755 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after buying an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after buying an additional 221,520 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,970. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

