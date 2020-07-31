Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,169,000 after buying an additional 1,900,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 303,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,350. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

