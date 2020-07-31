Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 105.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.36. 1,765,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,511. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.23. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Match Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,762 shares of company stock worth $57,302,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

