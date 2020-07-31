MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $1,512,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $196.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.