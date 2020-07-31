Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,443,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $413,183,000 after buying an additional 144,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.81 and its 200 day moving average is $190.09. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

