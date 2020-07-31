Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Medipharm Labs Corp (TSE:LABS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 263232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

LABS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital cut Medipharm Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.30 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Medipharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

