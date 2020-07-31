Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $7.37. 7,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,811. The firm has a market cap of $491.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.75. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

