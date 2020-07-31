Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 7,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,811. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MERC. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

