Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 118,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,811. The company has a market cap of $491.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.75. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. TD Securities raised their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

