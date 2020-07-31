Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI):

7/30/2020 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/30/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/23/2020 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,965. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $42,588,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $1,061,600 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

