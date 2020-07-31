Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. 12,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,965. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,588,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $1,061,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

