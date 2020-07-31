Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano Sells 7,000 Shares

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $710,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $97.72. 19,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $103.32.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

