Michael Dean Brown Purchases 4,500 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Stock

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Dean Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 8th, Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00.
WYND stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 56,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,901. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.61.
About Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
