Michael Dean Brown Purchases 4,500 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Stock

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Dean Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00.

WYND stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 56,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,901. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

