MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,338. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.60. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

